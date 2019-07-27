Hyderabad: Idol makers adopt eco-friendly alternative for making Lord Ganesh idols

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 (ANI): In a first of its kind method adopted by the idol makers here, Lord Ganesh idols will be made with an eco-friendly alternative by using cow dung, for the coming Vinayaka Chavithi. Idol makers say this alternative will help in protecting the environment.

Dr Sudarshan Singh, an idol maker while speaking to ANI said: "After getting an idea we have started making Lord Ganesh idols naturally with cow dung and we can make idols very easily in very less time. With the help of this eco-friendly alternative, there will be no water pollution after immersion."

"Along with protecting the environment, makers of these idols will also be benefitted. We have designed the idols by using natural paints. This alternative is beneficial in many ways as when these idols will be immersed in the water bodies, it will help in purifying the water as cow dung contains oxygen," he added.



As informed by Singh, the idol makers here have requested other makers to adopt this eco-friendly alternative. The makers here are pricing these idols ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 100, mainly to provide these idols to the general public at a reasonable price.

Raja Singh, BJP MLA, Goshamahal told ANI that, "For the first time in India, we have started making Lord Ganesh idols with pure cow dung. In the Hindu religion, cow dung and urine are considered very spiritual. Our main aim is to save cows. We are also getting a good public response. We are aiming to make two lakh Lord Ganesh Idols with cow dung for this year's Vinayaka Chavithi."

"We have already created 50,000 Ganesh idols by using cow dung. In the upcoming days, our aim is to make 10 lakh idols. I the government is ready to help us in this initiative then we will be able to make more idols through this alternative method," he added. (ANI)

