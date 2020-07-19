Hyderabad: IKEA Store closed temporarily amid COVID-19 crisis

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The IKEA store in Hyderabad was closed for the second time on Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO and CSO of IKEA India Peter Betzel said.

Betzel said, "As you know, after the lockdown, we opened our operations in Hyderabad, starting with online operations in May and then our store functioning in June, with all the hygiene and safety precautions."

He added, "In the light of the current COVID situation and to strengthen the safety and well-being of our co-workers and customers, we want to take all our experiences and learnings during the last weeks and to further build a safer and even better shopping experience in our store. In order to do this in a responsible way, we will close our store for our customers from Saturday (July 18). We are aiming to re-open soon."

Betzel further said that IKEA will continue to remain open through the online store, and the click and collect service will be free of cost during the period that the store remains closed. (ANI)

