Hyderabad: IndiGo flight delayed for 3 hours due to technical glitch

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): IndiGo on Tuesday said that one of its Delhi-bound flights was delayed for three hours due to a technical glitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here.

"An IndiGo flight 6E-2513 operating from Hyderabad to Delhi was delayed due to a technical glitch after engine start. Consequently, the aircraft was held at Hyderabad airport for inspection by IndiGo's technical team," officials said in a press release.

Subsequently, as many as 156 passengers were shifted to another flight later, it added. (ANI)

