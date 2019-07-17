Hyderabad: Infant dies 48hrs after heart surgery, kin allege foul play

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): An eight-month-old boy who had a hole in his heart died 48 hours after he underwent surgery here on Wednesday.

Rajshekhar Reddy, Investigation officer of Lalaguda, said, "According to the family, the child was admitted in a private hospital on July 12 and the surgery was conducted on July 15. Today, the hospital authorities informed the toddler's family that he is no more."

"The family claimed that the infant died long ago as his colour had turned blue when the hospital authorities handed over the body. But the authorities didn't inform them," he added.

Reddy went on to say that the family was assured by the doctor that the child will become healthy once the surgery is performed.

An investigation in this regard is underway.


