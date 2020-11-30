Hyderabad international airport handles three million passengers since resumption of domestic flight operations

Hyderabad (Telangana), November 30 (ANI): The passenger footfall at the Hyderabad International Airport has increased to over 30,000 daily in November 2020 from about 3,000 domestic passengers daily in the first few weeks after resumption of domestic flight operations in May and the airport has handled over three million domestic passengers in nearly six months.

A GMR Hyderabad International Airport release said that the airport continues to be the second-best connected airport after Delhi.

It said the Indian aviation sector is gaining strength steadily with the relaxation of quarantine norms by both the central and state governments under Unlock 5.0.

"As the passenger footfall grows steadily by leaps and bounds and confidence in air travel is rising, the worst has passed. With new hope and vigour, the operations at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport are normalising and the number of passengers in a single day has touched 37,000-mark for domestic operations post lockdown (in the month of November 2020)," the release said

"From about 3,000 domestic passengers daily in the first few weeks post recommencement of domestic operations from May 25 onwards, now the passenger footfall has increased to over 30,000 daily in November 2020, which is over 10 times from the re-start. The airport has handled over 3 million domestic passengers from the day of recommencement till November 23," it added.



It said that Hyderabad has also seen an uptick in the Air Traffic Movement (ATM) from about 40 daily ATMs in the first few weeks of the restart to over six-times growth having handled over 260 domestic flights daily in November 2020.

"Over 35,000 domestic flights were handled from the day of recommencement till 23rd November," it said.

The number of domestic passengers in a single day touched 37,000 mark recently, the highest since the recommencement of domestic operations.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport spokesperson said that crossing the three million passenger mark is a testimony to the growing passenger confidence in air travel.

"With the government allowing the airlines to operate 70 per cent of their pre-COVID capacity, GMR Hyderabad International Airport is all geared up for the safe travel of passengers with many contact-less initiatives at the airport. The concern of access to RT-PCR test reports is also addressed with the recent launch of COVID testing facility at the airport. With the steady increase in traffic in line with Hyderabad's economic resurgence, we are hopeful that we will soon reach the pre-Covid level in terms of operations," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

