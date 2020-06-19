Hyderabad International Airport introduces Matrix Screening system to aid Customs in International arrivals baggage screening

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Hyderabad International Airport has introduced Matrix Screening system to aid Customs in International arrivals baggage screening.

"Implemented as part of a joint development effort between India Customs and Hyderabad International Airport, the matrix system serves up X-ray images of arriving baggage placed on any of the international arrival belts at the airport to Customs officials seated in a state-of-the-art Matrix room for screening the bags without having to be physically present at the baggage belts," the Hyderabad International Airport said in a release.

"The system is able to randomly map bags on different belts to different Customs officials to ensure maximum efficiency, throughput and screening integrity, all the while avoiding the need to physically expose the officials to the incoming bags," it added.

Matrix is the first of its kind tech-enabled baggage screening system in the country, which offers an inline X-ray screening from a remote location with an innovative solution having a reject application to track any suspect international arrivals baggage. A dedicated 'reject loop' provides spare bag holding capacity to move out multiple suspect/rejected bags without holding up the movement of bags across the entire belt which would be the case in the traditional setup. (ANI)

