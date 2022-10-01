Hyderabad is generating intellectual pearls: Dharmendra Pradhan at University of Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Hyderabad, which is known as the city of decorative pearls, is also a city that is generating intellectual pearls, said Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, while addressing the 22nd Convocation of the University of Hyderabad.

Other than him, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of the State of Telangana and Chief Rector, University of Hyderabad also graced the occasion.

The Union Minister while praising the university said that it will be a torchbearer of the knowledge-based economy in the 21st century.

"Hyderabad is known for its IT prowess. It is also emerging as a leading medical technology hub in the country. The University of Hyderabad is emerging as a centre-of-excellence and expressed his confidence that the University will be a torchbearer of the knowledge-based economy in the 21st century," Pradhan added.

The Union Minister also talked about a lot of girls being honoured at the University of Hyderabad Convocation saying, "Our NariShakti will play a major role in the economic well-being of our country."

The Union Minister talked about the various concerns of today. He also said that India is aspiring to become a leading power worldwide.

"Today, climate change, changing agricultural patterns, and new diseases are a concern for everybody. Society is looking towards knowledgeable people for providing solutions to these pressing challenges and the University of Hyderabad is capable of providing solutions to these challenges," Pradhan said.



"India is aspiring to become a leading economic superpower and a knowledge-based economy. Innovation and entrepreneurship will take us forward. We must create more wealth-creators and job-creators for our society to grow," he further said.

Pradhan further said that India is a very old civilization with strong linkages with science and technology.

"The Covid19 pandemic has shown that Indian Knowledge Systems and the Indian way of life have much to offer to the world. We have to promote IKS with a modern context," Pradhan said.

Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that the world is looking toward India with great hope and NEP 2020 will emerge as the guiding philosophy for the purpose.

"The next 25 years are important for all of us. As we enter the AmritKaal, NEP 2020 remains a guiding philosophy for the welfare of humanity. India's responsibility is to take care of the planet," Pradhan added.

"India is going to be the benchmark for the world in fighting climate change, and food scarcity, in paving the way for peace and harmony and in providing healthcare and economic models. India will emerge as a leading light of humanity based on the philosophy of NEP 2020," he added.

Later, Pradhan added that when India will be celebrating 100 years of independence, Hyderabad University will be one of the major epicentres of our knowledge-based society. He urged students to give back to society to make their education more meaningful and purposeful.

The University of Hyderabad gave the coveted degrees to 4800 students enrolled in various programs, with 1631 receiving their degrees in person and remaining in absentia. 573 PhD Scholars and multiple students were felicitated with awards and medals for their extraordinary performances. (ANI)

