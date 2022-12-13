Hyderabad: Isolated spells of rainfall likely in city, says Met

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Still reeling under the aftermath of Cyclone 'Mandous', Hyderabad is likely to receive isolated spells of light to moderate rainfall at a few locations in the city, the Meteorological Centre Hyderabad has informed.

Speaking to ANI, the director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Dr K Nagaratna, said, "At present, synoptic situations indicate that the easterlies and south easterlies are prevailing over Telangana state. Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have isolated spells of light to moderate rains at one or two places over the South Telangana region, especially over the South East and South West part of Telangana and one or two places in Hyderabad city."

"The Northern parts are likely to experience cloudy and dry conditions," he added.

"The minimum temperature in the morning is likely to be below normal by 3-4°C in North Telangana and 2-3°C below normal in South Telangana. The daytime temperatures are likely to be normal in the central and southern districts of Telangana," he added.

He said, "There is likely to be a drop in temperature in North Telangana during the daytime for the next 2-3 days. Generally, mist or haze is likely to occur in the early morning hours between 4 AM - 8 AM during the next 3-4 days."



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for heavy rainfall and formation of a low-pressure trugh over parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours.

"Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around December 13," tweeted the IMD.

The weather agency further said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today; over Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep on December 12-13, 2022 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter."

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on December 12-13.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on December 12-13, 2022," it tweeted. (ANI)

