Hyderabad: ISRO employee found murdered in his flat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): An ISRO employee was found murdered in his flat here on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, ACP Panjagutta Hyderabad Police, M Thirupathanna stated, "SR Suresh Kumar, an employee of the National Remote Sensing Centre at ISRO was found murdered in his apartment."

"Some known person to the deceased might have killed him. We do not know the motive and we will reveal the details after getting all the facts," he added.

His house lies in the area coming under the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police station.

Further details are awaited.


