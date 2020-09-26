Hyderabad: K Tarakarama Rao holds video conference to resolve revenue problems under civic body

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao on Saturday held a video conference to sort out various revenue related problems under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The video conference was attended by MLAs of various constituencies, corporators, and presidents of the colonies.

"Hyderabad has turned itself into a tourist attraction spot over the past six years and has been expanding and heading towards development in various fields. The new revenue bill that has been implemented aims to give the agricultural land and property owners all the rights. This bill also aims to eradicate the corruption taking place in the revenue sector of the state," KTR stated in the video conference.



He further said that in the future, all the registration will be made only through the 'Dharani portal', an initiative taken by the Telangana government.

"Two different coloured passbooks will be issued for agricultural land and other properties. By far, the land problems existed in the rural areas have been resolved," he added.

"Now the government is concentrating on solving the problems pertaining to other property issues. In Hyderabad city alone, there are around 24,50,000 properties and amongst them, various problems prevail. We are trying to resolve them."

"The government is not trying to collect extra money from the property owners but is trying to give them all the rights of their properties. For the next 15 days, all the revenue employees must work with the utmost care and people must not fall prey to fraud and should not pay them any money. The whole process of the registration is free of cost," Rao added. (ANI)

