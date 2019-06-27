Hyderabad: KCR lays foundation stone for new Secretariat building

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat building and Assembly complexe here.

The foundation stone was first laid at the Secretariat where the new building will be constructed after demolishing the old one.

Later on, Rao he laid the foundation stone in Erramanzil and performed rituals for the construction of new Assembly building.

Ministers and other elected representatives including MLAs, MPs and MLCs attended the ceremony. (ANI)

