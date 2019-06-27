Hyderabad: Leopard in ICRISAT campus finally captured after 3 months

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Forest officials were able to capture a fully mature leopard which had entered the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus here on March 6.

The leopard aged around 8 and weighing 65 to 70 kilograms was captured late in the night on June 25.

More than 40 cameras were used to monitor the animal. Besides the cameras, four trap cages with baits were also deployed to catch the leopard.

"40 cameras were used to monitor the leopard which had entered ICRISAT. We used four trap cages with baits to catch him. It took us three months and a whole lot of effort to finally capture it," forest officials told ANI.

The forest officials shifted the leopard immediately to Nehru Zoological Park where he was checked for injury by veterinary doctors.

"We shifted the captured leopard to Nehru Zoological Park almost immediately where he was thoroughly checked by veterinary doctors. The animal is healthy and no injuries have been found on him. It is approximately 8-years-old and weighs close to 65-70 kilograms. He will further be translocated to a dense forest area and will be released into the wild after evaluation by doctors," forest officials said. (ANI)

