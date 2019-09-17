Hyderabad-London route British Airways flights to have Telugu speaking crew

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Premier airline carrier British Airways is opening a Telugu speaking cabin crew base here to offer tailored services for its Indian customers flying to London.

"India is a diverse country with different languages spoken across cities. Opening an additional base in Hyderabad means we can offer customers the language skills and familiar culture they value for a comfortable journey," said Moran Birger, Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Middle East at British Airways.

British Airways has flights from five Indian cities, consisting of 53 flights a week from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to Terminal 5 at London's Heathrow Airport.

Customers will now benefit from the best of British service and expertise, with the assurance that there will be Telegu speaking crew members on every flight serving the Hyderabad-London route.

"Alongside our London-based crew, our new recruits will offer our customers the best combination of British style and service, alongside Telegu language, culture and customs. This is in line with the ongoing commitment to our Indian customers to provide the very best onboard customer experience and service," Birger said.

The new recruits will go through British Airways' extensive flight safety and service training program at the company's headquarters in London. They are expected to begin their new positions by 2020. (ANI)

