Hyderabad: Man booked for brutally thrashing son

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Sunday booked a man for thrashing his minor son with a stick after the child's mother filed a complaint against her husband.

According to Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of police, Chatrinaka, the accused was identified as Ashok Ghante, who beat his son with a stick for creating some mischief while at a relative's house.



"The accused said to have gotten angry over his son allegedly creating a nuisance while at a relative's house. He asked his daughter to record the incident on phone. When the child's mother came to know of the situation, she filed a complaint," said the Inspector.

Police informed that the incident took place on Saturday, and came to light after a video went viral on social media, police said.

"We have registered a case and the investigating is going on," he said. (ANI)

