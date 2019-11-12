Hyderabad : Man commits suicide on day of his marriage

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday on the day of his marriage.

The deceased identified as N Sandeep was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room at a function hall.

According to Cyberabad Police, Sandeep worked at a private company and reason for the suicide is not yet known. He was getting ready in the function hall room and when he didn't turn out, his parents knocked on the door but there was no response. Subsequently, they broke open the door and found him hanging to the ceiling fan.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

