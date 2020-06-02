Hyderabad man dies in Riyadh, father urges Central govt to help repatriate body for burial

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): A 27-year-old man has died in Riyadh and his father urged the central government to enquire into the matter and help in repatriation of the body.

Shaik Fareed, father of deceased Shaik Ghouse told ANI over the phone, "My son Shaik Ghouse, 27 years of age went to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia eight months ago. He was working in a private hospital there. Ghouse was constantly in touch with us after going to Riyadh."

He added, "Last week we didn't receive any call from him, so last Friday we tried to contact Ghouse but there was no response. On May 30 evening hours (Indian time) we got to know from the private hospital where he was working that Ghouse died and his body is kept in the mortuary. We were shocked after hearing the news but they didn't inform us about the cause of his death."

Ghouse was the only breadwinner in the family.

"We request the central government to intervene in the matter and ask Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to enquire about Ghouse's death and repatriate the mortal remains to Hyderabad, for burial," he added.


