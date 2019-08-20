Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An unidentified individual was found dead in Hyderabad's Musi River on Monday.
According to officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Disaster Management Response Force (DRF) received information about a person being washed away in the river.
A DRF team was immediately rushed to the spot which retrieved the person's body.
The body was shifted to a local government hospital for postmortem.
A case in this regard has been registered by Amberpet police and an investigation is underway. (ANI)
Hyderabad: Man found dead in Musi River
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:50 IST
