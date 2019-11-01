Rukhsana Begum while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)
Rukhsana Begum while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad man gives triple talaq to wife for having 'crooked teeth'

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:16 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Hyderabad Police registered a case against a man here for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for having crooked teeth.
Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019.
According to the police, on Oct 31 a case was registered against Mustafa under section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Dowry Act and Triple Talaq act. Further investigation is underway.
Circle Inspector Kushaiguda, K Chandra Shekar told ANI, "We have received a complaint from Begum accusing her husband of pronouncing triple talaq as she has crooked teeth and harassing her for extra dowry."
"At the time of our marriage Mustafa and his family had demanded so many things and my family fulfilled their demands. After our marriage, my husband and in-laws started harassing me to bring more gold and money from my home. Mustafa even took a bike from my brother," said Begum narrating her ordeal.
"They used to torture me regularly and finally Mustafa said that he does not like me because of my crooked teeth and that he did not want to live with me anymore. My in-laws locked me inside their house for 10 to 15 days," she added.
Begum further asserted that later when she fell ill, Mustafa and her in-laws sent her to her parents place.
"I filed a complaint with the local police and my in-laws and Mustafa agreed to compromise. They said that they will take me back to their place. But on October 1, Mustafa came to my place and said that he would not take me back with him. He abused my parents and pronounced triple talaq," said Begum.
Begum stated that on October 12, she tried to contact Mustafa, when he again pronounced triple talaq on the phone.
"On October 26 I lodged a complaint with the local police, against my husband and in-laws for pronouncing triple talaq and demanding dowry. Police have registered a case against them. I want justice in my case," said Begum. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

Govt doctors in Tamil Nadu temporarily withdraw their strike

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Government doctors in Tamil Nadu temporarily withdrew their strike on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:30 IST

Assam: Two Moists killed in encounter in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two Maoists were killed in an encounter in Saraibil area of Kokrajhar on Friday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:53 IST

Lakshadweep gets heavy rain, strong winds as cyclone Maha hits coast

Lakshadweep (India) Nov 1 (ANI): Kalpeni Island in Lakshadweep witnessed rough seas and heavy rains accompanied by gusty wind due to cyclone Maha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:34 IST

Khattar, Captain governments forcing farmers to burn stubble,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blamed the Haryana and Punjab governments for rising pollution levels in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:34 IST

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra to meet Sonia today

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the government formation in Maharashtra, senior Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders will be meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:28 IST

Lakshadweep, Kerala and TN likely to receive heavy rainfall due...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Severe Cyclonic storm Maha which was over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area has moved north-northwestwards, with the speed of 18 kilometres in the past six hours on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:18 IST

President, PM Modi wish people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on their formation day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:15 IST

Maharashtra: Beed farmer asks Guv to make him CM until BJP-Sena...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As impasse between the BJP and Shiv Sena continues over government formation in Maharashtra, a farmer from Beed district wrote a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar, urging to make him the Chief Minister till the differences are sorted out between the two

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:49 IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Bhendi Bazar, none injured

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Fire broke out in Ismail building at Bhendi Bazar on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:48 IST

New Delhi: Ambulance overturns on MB Road, pregnant woman injured

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI): Two including a pregnant woman were injured after an ambulance in which they were travelling met with an accident and overturned on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Khanpur T-point.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:24 IST

Ashok Gehlot welcomes Rajasthan Court's decision of dismissing...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the High Court's decision to dismiss the FIR and charge-sheet against Pehlu Khan in a cattle smuggling case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:18 IST

Maharashtra power tussle: Various party MLAs extend support to Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Several MLAs from various parties on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended support amid the ongoing tussle over the formation of government between BJP and Shiv Sena in the state.

Read More
iocl