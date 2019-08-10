Mohammed Abdul Rouf speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Hyderabad man goes missing in Dubai, kin seeks MEA help

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:06 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A Hyderabad man has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to help him find his brother, who according to him went missing in Dubai.
Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Abdul Rouf said that Mohammad Abdul Wahab went to Dubai in December last year to seek a job.
"One day, Wahab went out from his home in Dubai to have some food. He never came back. I contacted my cousin brother who works with Wahab in Dubai but he told me that he did not know about Wahab's whereabouts," Rouf said.
Rouf said that his cousin approached the Dubai police but did not receive any response from them.
"The company in which Wahab was employed in called us and informed us about him being an absconder. Recently, my brother Faizan went to the police station in Dubai to know the status of the registered complaint. We were told that Wahab is missing and they will notify us whenever they find him. I request the Indian Embassy in Dubai to find my brother. We are concerned about Wahab here," he said. (ANI)

