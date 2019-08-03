Hyderabad: Man held for raping, threatening mother-in-law

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening his mother-in-law Gurram Cheruvu at Balapur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Chandrayangutta police station limits on July 31.

The accused has been identified as Bhaskar, who is a resident of Kandikal of Old city.

He got married to the daughter of the victim a year ago.

On Wednesday night, the accused forcibly took her to an isolated place and raped her. He later dropped the victim at home and threatened to divorce her daughter if she revealed the matter to anyone, said police.

However, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

A case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused who has been sent into judicial remand.

The victim has been shifted to the government hospital for medical assistance. (ANI)








