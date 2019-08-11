Hyderabad: Man held for running fake govt job racket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force (North Zone Team) here on Saturday busted a job racket by arresting one person who used to cheat people with false promise of providing them government jobs.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested 31-year-old Gurram Prasad alias Babu Rao who used to cheat large sums of money from job aspirants by showing them fake appointment order copies.

Police also seized a total of Rs. 60,000, one cell phone and five fake documents from his possession.

One of the victims, P Sudarshan lodged a complaint at Begumpet PS on August 6 against Gurram Prasad who he claimed had taken Rs 7,50,000 from him in three instalments on the pretext of providing the government job as a junior assistant in the irrigation department to his brother. Sudarshan alleged that Prasad after taking the money had failed to arrange the job and kept changing his residence from one place to another.

According to the police, the accused a native of Parakal in Warrangal district of Telangana was staying at Begumpet in Secunderabad.

According to the police, the conman who studied upto B.Sc and is engaged in real estate business in and around Hyderabad had hatched the plot to gain easy money by luring through known sources, those who were aspiring for a government job.

Posing as a Section Officer Irrigation Department, Secretariat, Hyderabad, Prasad used to identify prospective victims and lure them with the promise of assured government jobs.

Sudarshan said he approached the police after Prasad failed to return his calls and kept on shifting his place of residence.

The Commissioner's Task Force team laid a trap and apprehended the accused. The accused along with seized material was handed over to SHO, Begumpet police station for further investigation. (ANI)