Hyderabad: Man makes hoax bomb call after missing flight, apprehended

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb being present on a Chennai-bound flight, the police said.

The incident was reported at Hyderabad airport on Monday. The flight was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad to Chennai when the man made a bomb threat call to airport, officials said.



Following the bomb threat call, airport security started immediately investigating the flight and evacuated the passengers.

After investigation, it was found that it was a hoax call made by a passenger who was running late and denied boarding due to the delay.

The accused was taken into custody and criminal action will be initiated against him, the police added. (ANI)

