Hyderabad man sentenced to 3 years in prison for attempting wife's murder

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based man was sentenced to three years of imprisonment after he was convicted of domestic violence and attempting to murder his wife on Friday.

The 55-year-old accused, identified as Betala Balakrishna, was married and had two daughters but was unhappy about not having a boy child, the police said.

In an official statement, police further informed that the couple always had arguments over the same and Balakrishna forced his wife to consent to another marriage however, she refused.

"The arguments between the couple increased in 2019, as their daughter's wedding approached after Balakrishna's brother and brother-in-law, refused to pay back an amount of Rs 8 lakhs he had lent to them in 2012. The duo also thrashed him when he attempted to demand back the amount," police stated.

After the husband narrated the incident to his wife, she advised him to not ask them for his money, leading to another argument between the two.



Police officials also said that the accused demanded his wife to hand over the paperwork of their property due to financial difficulties and trouble in his marriage. However, she refused.

Following this, Balakrishna decided to kill her in order to obtain the paperwork and perform a second marriage as a result of the aforementioned incidents.

"He had beaten the Victim with a wooden pestle over her head and other body parts which caused bleeding injuries to the victim. On hearing, her hues and cries when the neighbors gathered in his house, the accused fled the scene," police added.

A case was registered at Ghatkesar Police Station based on the complaint.

During the investigation, Ghatkesar Police Station gathered information, detained the defendant, and remanded him to judicial detention. The IO submitted a charge sheet following the investigation.

Betala Balakrishna was found guilty on June 24, 2022, in the ASJ Court in Malkajgiri presided over by Judge P Sridevi. He was also convicted to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment conviction and imposed a fine of Rs 700. (ANI)

