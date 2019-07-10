Hyderabad man stabs lover, attempts to kill self

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 10 (ANI): A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted to kill himself after he stabbed his lover with a knife at Chaitanyapuri in Rachakonda on Tuesday.

The police identified the couple as Venkatesh and Manasvi, both in the age group of 20 to 22 years.

Investigating Officer Ramu said based on the probe conducted, Venkatesh may have stabbed Manasvi after she rejected his love.

"Venkatesh had come from Nellore and was staying in a room. On Tuesday morning, he asked Manasvi to meet him. He injured her with a knife and later attempted suicide. We suspect that this boy was in love with her and when she rejected, he came here and might have called for final settlement and harmed her in the process," he said.

The duo has been admitted to a hospital in the city and their condition remains critical.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

