Hyderabad markets witness increased demand for eco-friendly Ganesha idols

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): With festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi set to start from Friday, the markets in Hyderabad witnessed a high demand for eco-friendly clay idols of Lord Ganesha.

According to local shopkeepers, people are rejecting idols made chemicals, Plaster of Paris, plastic, hot melt glue in favour of idols made of natural materials like clay and cow dung.

"This year the sale of eco-friendly Ganesh idols is very good," said Ganesh, who has been in the business of selling idols of deities for the past 25 years.

"For the past 10 years, I have been seeling eco-friendly and organic Ganesh idol. We also export our product to Andhra Pardesh. This year, the demand is very good. People are aware PoP idols cause pollution and they are demanding eco-friendly products," said Ganesh.

A class 10th student Hasti Savla, came to the market with her parents to take "Bappa" to her home. Talking to ANI, Savla said she was looking for an eco-friendly idol with a "seed ball".



"Last year wasn't as brilliant as every year because of COVID. This year we are going to buy organic Ganesha as it helps to reduce pollution. We are going to buy an idol with a seed ball in it, so that after the immersion the seed grows into a plant," she said.

The market also witnessed a rush for other eco-friendly and recyclable products for decoration.

Sumeet, who sells accessories for Ganesh idols said the decoration items also have a good amount of sale.

"We have many different types of decorative garlands made of pearls. We also have an umbrella in different colours which is used in the decoration of the Ganesh Idol. People who are coming to buy idols are also buying decoration items," said Sumeet.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government not to allow idols of Lord Ganesh, made from plaster of Paris, to be immersed in Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad.

The court has also asked the state government to construct special rubber dams for the immersion of eco-friendly idols. (ANI)

