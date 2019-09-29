Hyderabad: Maternal uncle arrested for minor girl's rape

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A man was arrested here for raping his nine-year-old niece, police said on Saturday.

According to Madhapur Police, yesterday a nine-year-old girl student of class 2 was alone at home when the girl's maternal uncle came and taking advantage of the situation raped her before fleeing.

The police said when the parents of the child returned from work they asked her about bloodstains on her clothes. The victim then explained what happened to her and immediately her mother lodged a complaint with police.

Police said further said, a case under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 and 5 of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. He was nabbed and sent to judicial custody.

The victim was sent for the medical assistance, police said. (ANI)

