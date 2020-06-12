Hyderabad Mayor, family under home quarantine after driver tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and his family on Friday are under home quarantine after their driver tested positive for coronavirus.

Rammohan's driver tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday following which Mayor and his family have put themselves under home quarantine.

"After the staff had voluntarily got tested yesterday, the driver tested positive for coronavirus. As a precautionary measure I and my whole family are under home quarantine," said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, a total of 208 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana, taking the state count of positive cases to 4,320, the health department said on Thursday.

There are 2,162 active COVID cases in the state while 165 people have succumbed to the infection so far. (ANI)

