Hyderabad: Mega COVID vaccination drive held at Hitex Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A one-day massive vaccination drive is being conducted under the collective initiative of Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Medicover hospitals on Sunday at Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad.



As a part of the massive vaccination drive that is claimed to be the biggest vaccination drive of Hyderabad saw 40,000 online registrations till 1 pm. The drive began at 8 am and will run till 9 pm, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that this vaccination drive aims to vaccinate more people.

He appealed to the private hospitals to come forward and hold such massive vaccination drives to inoculate people against COVID-19 in large numbers.

He further urged people to continue following all the COVID-19 norms and take all the safety precautions.

The medical assistance for this massive drive has been provided by Medicover Hospitals, including the staff and procurement and administration of vaccines. The drive is being conducted on a pre-registration and pre-paid basis. The registered people are being charged Rs 1,400 for getting the vaccine jab.





Hari Krishna, General Administration, Medicover Hospitals said, "The only way to defeat the third wave is to get vaccinated. We noticed that frontline workers who were vaccinated never got infected in the second wave. To vaccinate the maximum number of people, a mass vaccination drive is needed."

He added that such massive vaccination drives will be conducted in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of Telangana.

Dr Sharath, Cardiologist and Director of Medicover Hospitals, said that the vaccination drive is moving at a very fast pace. "Vaccine hesitancy has to be gotten rid of. Everyone can get registered for this drive. Here Rs 1,250 is the price of the vaccine and Rs 150 is the inoculation charges."

Deep Ghosh, a beneficiary, said, " I have been waiting to get vaccinated. Now, I am glad that I got vaccinated. Hope that I will get the second dose soon. Many hospitals should take up such drives."

Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals said, "There is no rush here, you just have to come here... scan the QR code and get your jab."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 29,208 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,57,162 and fatalities have mounted to 3,364. (ANI)

