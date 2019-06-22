Hyderabad: Mentally ill man torches nine two-wheelers, arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested a mentally unsound person who allegedly torched nine two-wheelers at various places across the city in the early hours of Saturday.

"In the wee hours of saturday, a mentally unsound person named Ghouse torched nine two-wheelers at various places in the limits of our police station. We have registered a case under Section 425 of the IPC and nabbed Ghouse," an official from the Habeeb Nagar police station told ANI.

"We are taking him to the Magistrate and if we get the orders then we will shift him to a hospital," the official added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

