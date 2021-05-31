Hyderabad Metro to operate between 7 am and 12:45 pm in view of lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Telangana government, Hyderabad Metro Rail service will operate its trains between 7 am and 12:45 pm.

"In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Government of Telangana, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled. During this period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am; while the last train will start at 11:45 am and reach the respective terminating stations by 12:45 pm," read a statement from Hyderabad Metro Rail.

"For everyone's safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others," it added.

It requested passengers to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

Telangana government extended the ongoing lockdown by 10 more days on Sunday. (ANI)