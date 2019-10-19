Hyderabad: Minor girl, her father injured after a bottle allegedly containing chemical exploded

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A minor girl and her father were injured after a bottle with which the girl was playing dropped from her hand and exploded, police said on Saturday.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found a bottle which had exploded. "The information was passed to the Clues Team and Bomb Squad," said the police

"It is suspected that there will be some chemical in the bottle. It was exploded due to the chemical reaction. The samples have been collected and sent to the FSL lab. Further probe is underway," police said.

A local resident said that the girl was playing in the parking area of her residence. "She found the bottle and started playing with it. Meanwhile, the bottle slipped from her hands and exploded," added the resident.

"In the incident, the girl and her father received minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital," added the resident. (ANI)

