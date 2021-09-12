Hyderabad: Missing 68-year-old French woman found dead, 3 held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): A 68-year-old French woman, who went missing on September 9, was found dead near Himayathsagar in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The police said that all the three accused in the case have been arrested.

Rajendranagar Police received a complaint on September 9 from Prashanth, son-in-law of the deceased that their mother-in-law is missing, said N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shamshabad Zone, Cyberabad.



"Immediately after the complaint, the FIR was registered and police traced the whereabouts of the missing woman. She was murdered on September 8 night and her body was pushed along Himayathsagar bushes by the accused," he informed.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Marie Christine who migrated to India about 30 years ago and settled at Dargah Khalij Khan, Rajendranagar.

The accused persons are being produced before the Court for judicial remand, the police informed. (ANI)

