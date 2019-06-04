Hyderabad mountaineer scales Mt. Lhotse, says "want to summit all peaks in the world"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Bharat Thamminenu's thirst for adventure made him summit the deadliest peak of Mt. Lhotse which stands at a height of 27,940 feet, but the mountaineer still has more heights to scale.

Thamminenu, the first person from South India to scale the mountain, wishes to summit all the highest peaks in the world.

"I want to summit all the highest peaks in all the seven continents. Apart from that, I want to summit all the 14 peaks across the globes which stand at a height of 8000 meters and above, of which I have already summited three," the Hyderabad based mountaineer said.

He continued, "Amongst the 14 peaks, Indians are only allowed on nine of them. The other five are in PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). I want to cross the barriers and summit those five. For this I need to speak to the corresponding authorities."

Detailing his tough journey, Bharat said that this summit took him 51 days and Mt. Lhotse being a rocky mountain posed a greater challenge for him.

"I am very happy about my achievement. Mt. Lhotse is one of the toughest peaks to summit and I'm really happy that I have submitted this peak. I feel happier than the happiness I felt after summiting Mt. Everest in 2015 and later in 2017," he added.

Bharat also had a piece of advice for other mountaineers; he underlined the importance of mental strength.

Speaking about the highest number of casualties were among those trekking Mount Everest, Bharat said that the main reason behind such incidents is mountaineers losing confidence and mental strength after a point.

It is very important that mountaineers have both physical and mental strength, he asserted.

Bharat Thamminenu summited Mt. Everest on May 13, 2017, and the highest peak in Africa Mt. Kilimanjaro on August 15. 2015. He is also the trainer of master Samanyu from Hyderabad, who became the youngest to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro at the age of seven. (ANI)

