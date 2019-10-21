Hyderabad: Murder accused out on bail killed in rivalry

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Relatives of a murder victim on Sunday allegedly killed one of the accused after he was out on bail here, officials said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the police have registered a case based on the complaint of the deceased's brother Meer Abbas Ali and was able to track and arrest the accused based on details.

Commissioner Kumar said: "On Sunday at around 9.00 am, the deceased victim left home for tea stall to have tea. At about 9.20 am, a local person by name Mohammed called the complainant and informed that few persons are attacking his brother at the tea stall with sickles."

"Mir Abbas rushed to the spot and found Mir Riyasat lying on road with severe bleeding injuries. Immediately he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead," he said.

Following the investigation, police nabbed three accused Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Azhar and Abdul Aleem and also seized five sickles along with a car and bike.

The deceased was released on bail in January this year after serving sentence for his involvement in a murder case. The accused who are suspected to have murdered him were relatives of a person who was killed by deceased Raiyasath.

"They bore a grudge over Mir Raiyasath and murdered him," Kumar said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25(1-B)(b) of Arms Act 1959. (ANI)

