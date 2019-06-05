Hyderabad: Muslims distribute gifts to government officials, temple priests on Eid

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, a group of Muslims shared joy and happiness by distributing gift packs to government employees and temple priests.

They specially made over 6,000 gift packs and distributed them to government officials and temple priests.

Speaking to ANI, Irfan Khan, one of the members of the group said, "On the occasion of Ramadan Eid, we wanted to share our joy with all the government people who serve us."

"There are many departments like the police department, railway departments, municipal department etc who work to fulfil our basic needs. Therefore this Eid we wanted to make sure that we share our joy and happiness with them through a small token of appreciation," he added. (ANI)