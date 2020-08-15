Hyderabad must get Heritage City status from UNESCO: Telangana minister

By Telangana, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that Hyderabad would get the status of Heritage City and the government will work towards achieving the same.

"Hyderabad is a city where one will find old world charm and new age vibrancy. It should get Heritage City status from UNESCO and we will work for achieving it," the minister said while inaugurating the newly renovated Mozamjahi Market on Friday.

Speaking about the market, Rao added, "The Mozamjahi Market was constructed in 1933. The government of Telangana took up the renovation project and restored it. I request the cooperation of citizens to maintain this."

Among those who were present on the occasion include -- state ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Member of Parliaments K Keshava Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Legislative Assembly Raja Singh, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. (ANI)

