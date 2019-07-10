Hyderabad: Next hearing on Errum Manzil in Telangana High Court on Thursday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Telangana High court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Errum Manzil heritage building case to Thursday.

The court asked the petitioner to prove that Errum Manzil was a historical monument, and asked him to produce relevant documents to prove the same.

Professor and activist Vishweshwer Rao had filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the state government to not demolish the Errum Manzil building.

Post arguments, the high court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Chouhan and Justice Shameem Akhtar is hearing the case.

The court has hoped that the Telangana government will not demolish the Errum Manzil building till the case is disposed of.

The Additional Advocate General had earlier informed the court that he would convey the sentiments of the court to the Telangana government. (ANI)

