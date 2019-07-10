Representative Image
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Next hearing on Errum Manzil in Telangana High Court on Thursday

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:20 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Telangana High court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Errum Manzil heritage building case to Thursday.
The court asked the petitioner to prove that Errum Manzil was a historical monument, and asked him to produce relevant documents to prove the same.
Professor and activist Vishweshwer Rao had filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the state government to not demolish the Errum Manzil building.
Post arguments, the high court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.
A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Chouhan and Justice Shameem Akhtar is hearing the case.
The court has hoped that the Telangana government will not demolish the Errum Manzil building till the case is disposed of.
The Additional Advocate General had earlier informed the court that he would convey the sentiments of the court to the Telangana government. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

Kerala: 55-year old farmer commits suicide in Wayanad district

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

312 officials removed from service for corruption, lack of...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the Centre has forced 312 officials to retire on the grounds of ineffectiveness or lack of integrity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

Budget presents a "big picture", committed to path of fiscal...

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Budget 2019 gives a "big picture" of the newly elected government which has received a strong mandate from the people of India and asserted that it was committed to the path of fiscal consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:50 IST

Second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue focuses on...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED), which took place here on Wednesday, focused on six core areas of cooperation, including the development of the agro-Processing sector, trade and transport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:47 IST

'Super 30' will being prestige to Bihar: Anand Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): This story will bring prestige to the state of Bihar, according to Anand Kumar, the inspiration behind the upcoming movie "Super 30".

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:32 IST

Young shopkeeper in Amethi offers 'jalebis' to Rahul Gandhi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): On his first visit to Amethi after his recent Lok Sabha defeat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received sweet consolation, literally, in the form of the delicious rich traditional jalebi, which was offered to him by a young shopkeeper here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:31 IST

UP: Viral video shows corruption in Mau jail

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A video allegedly made by a jail inmate, which exposes corruption inside Mau Jail of Uttar Pradesh has come to light, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:20 IST

Govt. has adopted 'multi-prolonged approach' to provide respite...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government has adopted a "multi-prolonged approach" aimed at providing respite to the distressed Indian women who have been deserted by their NRI spouses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:14 IST

Khalistani militant Paramjit Singh Pamma spotted during...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Wanted Khalistani militant Paramjit Singh Pamma who was spotted during India-England World Cup Match held on June 30 is associated with "Sikh for Justice (SFJ)" organisation, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:11 IST

Delhi court acquits AAP MLA Sarita Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A special court on Wednesday acquitted AAP MLA Sarita Singh in a case pertaining to alleged misbehavior with a police officer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:09 IST

Centre bans Pak backed 'Sikhs for Justice' for its secessionist...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday declared "Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)" as an unlawful association under provision 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, sources in Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Read More
iocl