Hyderabad NGO provides home-cooked food to 600 poor people and 259 Covid patients daily

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based NGO has stepped forward to help Covid-19 patients by giving them two home-cooked meals daily.

Aashri Society has been working for the poor and giving them two-time meals. Further with the implementation of lockdown in the state, now the Aashri Society is also feeding the poor with cooked food along with feeding the Covid Positive patients.

Speaking to ANI, Kandula Ram Kishor Reddy, the president of Aashri Society said, "The society aims to feed the poor and need cooked food for free of cost. "Initially we have started to feed 23 Covid positive patients on April 4. Later on, the number of Covid patients that we feed on a daily basis also increased to 259."

He said that with lockdown in implementation many poor people are unable to feed themselves as many depend on daily wages.

"So, we have decided to feed those poor people during the lockdown. We are also provided free food at various hospitals in Hyderabad," he added. He said that on daily basis nearly about 600 cooked food packets are being distributed to the poor people.



He mentioned that to date more than 1 lakh cooked food packets have been distributed to the needy and the poor. He further said that, after a suggestion from his doctor friend to provide nutritious food to the poor, Kishor alongside his wife has come up with the idea to provide home-cooked food.

He mentioned that all the expenses that are used to feed the poor come from their own savings. "Till date, we have spent around Rs. 21 lakh in helping the poor most of which is from our savings."

He mentioned that they do not ask for donations and if at all any person come forward to help them with donations, then the service would be done under the name of that donor. He said that a few individuals, after knowing about the works of Aashri Society, have come forward to help them with donations.

Kishor further appealed to people to come forward and help the needy during these tough times.

"This is the best time for anyone to come forward and go the poor and needy as many of them are suffering," he added.

Aashri Society has been set up back in 2011 and since then the NGO has been offering various services to people. Kishor said that, apart from serving food to the poor, the society also runs an orphanage where orphan and semi orphan children are provided food and education. The society also provides electric wheelchairs to muscular dystrophy victims through companies.

Prapurna Kishor, the founder of Aashri Society said that under the roof of the society many social activities are being done for the better life of the needy and poor. During the Covid pandemic, the society helps people by providing food, groceries, medicines. (ANI)

