Hyderabad NGO supplies free oxygen cylinders to poor patients undergoing home isolation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): With many patients who are undergoing home isolation, a non-governmental organisation in Hyderabad is providing free oxygen cylinders to poor patients who are undergoing home isolation.

Mohd Fareed Ullah, representative of Helping Hand Foundation, the NGO providing free oxygen cylinders said that they have been receiving calls on a regular basis demanding for oxygen cylinder and the response has also been good.

"We are doing an online consultation with our doctor who checks the patient and then if oxygen requirement is prescribed, we deliver the cylinders without any charges and pre-deposits to needy home isolated patients," he told ANI.

Ullah added that close to 12 to 15 cylinders are being provided to patients on a daily basis.

"We are supplying about 12 to 15 cylinders on a daily basis, we are even replacing them. We started supplying oxygen cylinders from about a one month and supplied to 120 patients out of which 70 have been cured. We are following up with the other patients too and we are supplying oxygen whenever they need," he added.

Saleha Begum, a patient's relative said that her brother in law needed a cylinder but could not find one. After much effort, they were able to find one but it was costly.

"My brother in law was suffering from breathlessness. After consultation with the doctor, we needed an oxygen cylinder and after so much hard work, we brought a cylinder for an extra cost. We came to know about them and approached them for the refilling of the cylinder they have done it free of cost, and also provided a cylinder to my mother in law when she needed yesterday," Begum told ANI.

She further expressed gratitude and said, "We are very thankful that this service is being provided and both of the family members are fine and are recovering." (ANI)

