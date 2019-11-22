Hyderabad: Official sets himself ablaze in front of police station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A police officer attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze in front of the police station here on Friday.

Saidulu, Circle Inspector (CI) of Balapur police station, said: "Today afternoon, Assistant Sub Inspector Narasimha attempted to commit suicide by pouring petrol and set himself ablaze. He was working in Balapur police station and got transferred to Manchala police station two days back."

Adding that the police officer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Saidulu said: "Narsimha received 30 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. The reason for his action is unknown."

Further details in this regard will be revealed after the investigation, the official added. (ANI)

