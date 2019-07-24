Representative Image
Hyderabad: One arrested for making threat calls to Kishan Reddy

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 03:40 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested a person for allegedly making threatening calls to Minister of State (MoS) Home G Kishan Reddy. The accused has been identified as Shaikh Ismail, a resident of Kadapa.
On June 12, Reddy complained to police here that on May 20 he had received two threatening calls on his mobile.
KCS Raghuveer, Additional DCP, Cyber Crimes said, "The accused made threatening calls by impersonating as an anonymous person. He has been sent to judicial custody."
"On June 12 a complaint was received from MoS Home G Kishan Reddy stating that on May 20 he had received threatening calls, two times on his mobile number. Subsequently, a case under the relevant section of IT Act and IPC was registered and the accused was apprehended," said officer.
Police told that the accused went to Kuwait in 2017 and worked as a cab driver. He used to watch speeches of political leaders, news and gossips on the social media platform.
"He searched Kishan Reddy's contact number on the internet and made a threatening call," he said (ANI)

