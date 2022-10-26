Hyderabad: One person died after household cylinder exploded

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): One person died and six persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a house in Hyderabad's Mettuguda Division Dood Bavi area on Wednesday.

According to police, an incident of a cylinder blast was reported in a house leading to structural damage to the house.

The explosion was so big that the adjacent houses in the neighbor, reported damages.

Prima facie, the cause of the cylinder blast is a leakage of the LPG gas.

The injured persons are admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.



The police investigation is underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, four people were killed and two were gravely injured after a two-storey building collapsed due to a cooking gas cylinder blast in the Babul garden colony of Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in the Nithaura Village under the area of Loni Police Station, officials said. It further came to light that a person named Muneer and his family members were staying in the building.

"At 10 o'clock an intimation was received through 112 that a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Loni and a two-storey building collapsed and many people are buried in it. Immediately, the officers reached the spot and the rescue work was started with the help of fire services and police. 6 people buried in the debris were rescued. Out of 6, four people died and two people are gravely injured. All possible treatment is being provided to the injured people." officials said.

Meanwhile, in July this year, four people were killed and three injured in a cylinder explosion during a wedding ceremony in the Jalalabad area of the Fazilka district of Punjab.

In May, at least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house's wall in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

In March this year, two persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Ranjeet Nagar area of the national capital. (ANI)

