Hyderabad: Organisers plan to install one foot tall Ganesha idol instead of 66-feet due to COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): The 'Khairatabad Ganesha Utsava Committee' in Hyderabad, which is known for installing the tallest Lord Ganesh idol during Vinayaka Chathurthi every year, had earlier planned a grand 66-feet-tall idol for this year but reduced the size to just one foot due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is considered as one of the biggest Ganesh idols in the country and the committee had installed a 64-feet-tall statue in 2019, which attracted worshippers from all across the state.

Talking to ANI, Sudharshan, the founder and Chairman of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsava Committee said, "This year we had planned to install 66 feet idol and decided to perform 'Bhoomi Puja' and 'stick puja' on May 18 but because of this lockdown we are cancelling the program. Every year over 200 skill workers used to continuously work for over two months to prepare the biggest Ganesh idol but this time due to lockdown it is not possible because skilled workers can't come here from other states. After seeing all this we have decided to install just one feet tall Ganesh idol and perform Puja this year."

Sudharshan also urged the public to keep the celebrations restricted to their homes this year keeping the COVID-19 threat in mind.

"We also appeal the public to install one feet mud Ganesh idols in their residences and do immersion in their residences in one bucket of water. The people should pray to Lord Ganesh to end this deadly Corona infection from India and the entire world," he added. (ANI)

