Lord Ganesha being immersed in Hyderabad on Sunday
Lord Ganesha being immersed in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: People enthusiastically witness "visrajan" of Lord Ganesha

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:56 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A lot of enthusiasm is seen among devotees as the immersion of the idols of the Lord Ganesha began here on Sunday.
Elaborate security arrangements were made and police personnel were deployed adequately for the "Visarjan"(immersion).
Harish a software engineer said: "It is a great experience to see the city in such a vibrant state. The people are very enthusiastic to see their Lord. I thank the government and the police department for making elaborate security arrangements."
Anuj Srivastava, a writer who came for the first time to witness the immersion of Lord Ganesha said, "It is my first time that I am seeing the immersion of Lord Ganesha. What I like is about how people are celebrating it with utmost joy and fervor."
Sri Latha, a businesswoman, while speaking to ANI said: "We have enjoyed every day of the Ganesha Chaturthi festival. The police department has given a lot of security for the women and the men at the immersion point at Hussain Sagar."
Ganesh Chaturthi festival which kick-started on September 2 culminates with the 'Visarjan' (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:09 IST

Hyderabad man claims to have collection of 19,022 idols of Lord Ganesha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A Hyderabad resident, Pabsetti Shekhar claims to have collected 19,022 Idols of Lord Ganesha. He also claims to have a wide collection of 20,426 photographs, 1098 posters, 200 Ganesha key-chains and 201 audio/video cassettes on Lord Ganesha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:02 IST

One died, three injured after vehicles collide in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): One person died while three got injured after two vehicles collided near Supa village on Pune-Ahmednagar Highway on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:22 IST

2-year-old died after falling into drain in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Phanda village of Bhopal, earlier on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Left-unity all set to sweep JNUSU polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With the Left-unity on the verge of sweeping the Jawaharlal Nehru Student's Union (JNUSU) elections, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate, Manish Jangid has alleged that their fight was not with the students but with the Left-wing teache

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:32 IST

UP CM, ministers turn students to take lessons on governance at...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his ministers took lessons on leadership, governance and management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Obstacles on lunar surface may have been stopping lander from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander from receiving the signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Truck driver fined Rs 86,500 under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A truck driver having a vehicle with Nagaland registration number was fined Rs 86,500 by the Regional Transport Officer in Sambalpur under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

First helicopter summit held in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation organised India's first-ever helicopter summit here on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

'Essential supplies, medicines being provided across Jammu,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Essential supplies along with round the clock electricity and water facility are being provided to the people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region, said official sources in the Government of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:13 IST

Delhi: Man allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): One Virendra, also known as Kale, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela area, New Delhi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:07 IST

'Families shifted from villages, towns to safer places following...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Around 765 people from 347 families have been shifted from some villages of Shirol and towns of Karvir in Kolhapur to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area, says Kolhapur District Information Office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Murder 2 actor sent to judicial custody in cheating case

Kerala [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A Kerala court sent Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan to judicial custody in an alleged cheating case, police said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl