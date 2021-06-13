Hyderabad police apprehend three accused for illegal transport, sale of tobacco products; seize products worth over 71 lakh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Saturday apprehended three accused for allegedly illegally procuring, transporting and selling noxious tobacco products and seized tobacco worth Rs 71,93,120.

As per an official release, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone team, Hyderabad along with Shahinayathgunj Police laid a trap at NavBharath Road lines, Begum Bazar, in the limits of Shahinayathgunj Police Station and intercepted one lorry while unloading a huge quantity of noxious tobacco and cigarettes of various brands. They apprehended three accused persons who have been illegally procuring, transporting and selling of noxious gutka/tobacco and cigarettes in an organized manner to earn easy money illegally.



Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in a conference today said, "The police personnel has arrested three people, namely Pratap Kumar Bhasker (56), Amith Anil Yadav (19) and Mohan Raghoba Shadole (50). The police personnel have seized noxious tobacco products worth Rs 71,93,120."

As per the official statement, to earn easy money illegally, Bhasker formed a gang with the above associates and organized gutka/tobacco transport and delivery business from Delhi to Hyderabad and supplying to various merchants at Hyderabad. The investigation is underway to trace out the receivers.

The apprehended accused persons along with seized tobacco and cigarettes packets were handed over to SHO, Shahinayathgunj Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

