Hyderabad Police apprehends 'most wanted' house burglar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): A "most wanted" house burglar has been apprehended by Hyderabad police with property nearly worth Rs 19 lakhs, on Thursday.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, speaking to media said, "The Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone Team, Hyderabad apprehended the most wanted house burglar namely Nenavath Vinod Kumar, also known as Akhilesh along with Katravath Rajesh, they were indulged in eight house burglary cases."

"The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing about 35 grams worth approximately Rs 17 lakhs and a net cash of about Rs 1,25,000 from his (Nenavath) possession," said Kumar.

Kumar further said that the police have arrested two house burglary offenders out of three. Accused Shakeel has been absconding.

The commissioner said that the accused Nenavath Vinod Kumar is a native of Amangal Mandal of Rangareddy District and presently a resident of Balapur.



"He is a discontinued B. Tech student and was habituated to all kinds of social vices," the commissioner said.

Between 2014 and 2019, the accused Vinod Kumar was involved in as many as 42 cases and was arrested several times by police.

"Based on these cases, the accused was detained thrice under Preventive Detention Act in 2015, 2017 and 2019," the commissioner added.

After release from jail in January 2020, the accused once again committed eight house burglaries in the limits of Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates along with Katravath Rajesh and Shakeel.

"The arrested accused along with the seized properties have been handed over to SHO, Charminar Police Station for further action to be taken. Efforts are being made to nab the absconding accused," said Kumar. (ANI)

