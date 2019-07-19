Representative Image
Hyderabad police arrest 3 for duping woman on pretext of giving role in movie

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:26 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a woman to the tune of Rs 40-50 lakhs on the pretext of giving her a role in a movie. The accused posed themselves as film producers for duping the woman.
Police claimed to have seized a car, gold ornaments weighing 19.270 grams, silver waist thread weighing 111.550 grams and cash worth Rs 65,000 from the accused.
According to the police, the 'imposters' randomly selected the cell number of an advocate from Just Dial and called her for legal advice. Meanwhile, one of the accused introduced himself as cine producer who had produced many films and also knows a famous film director.
Thereafter, knowing about the victim's interest in playing role in films, the accused promised her to give the role of mother in a movie in lieu of which they asked her to deposit money into an account.
"From January 2019 to June 2019 the complainant transferred the amount to the accused that was around Rs.40-50 lakhs. On 17 April 2019, the accused called her over the cell phone and asked for her four-wheeler to visit the film shooting sight. The victim handed over the keys and they never returned the car," said a police official.
"Realising that she has been cheated, she lodged a complaint in Bowenpally Police station and a case was registered under section 406, 420 IPC and accused were apprehended," said the official. (ANI)

