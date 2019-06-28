Representative Image
Representative Image

Hyderabad Police arrest man from Delhi over bitcoin scam

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:02 IST

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Hyderabad Police's Central Crime Station (CCS) on Thursday arrested a person from Delhi for duping people in Telangana and other states in the name of online business involving bitcoin transactions.
"The accused have been identified as Ashish Malik and case has been registered against him under section 66 C, D of the IT Act-2008 and Section 419, 420, 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act 1999," said police.
The police added, "Malik was brought on transit warrant from New Delhi and produced before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in Telangana for judicial remand. The arrest was made after a complaint was filed by Bollarapu Rama Krishna, accusing Malik and four other persons in the bitcoin fraud."
The police further said, "As per the complaint, the accused persons have created four websites for collecting money for online bitcoin business. They have appointed various persons as regional heads and agents in different states of the country and induced complainant and other victims to deposit huge amounts for a term of 18 weeks. They promised that every week the returns would be sent to the depositors online to their bank accounts."
"The accused persons collected an amount of approximately Rs 52 crores for about 1,200 depositors all over the country. About 250 depositors are from Telangana. Malik and other accused have also been involved in another case of bitcoin fraud in Delhi. Efforts are being made to trace the other accused," added the police.
On June 26, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police had unearthed a huge bitcoin scam in the state, with links possibly spread out to other states and even countries. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:20 IST

US trip on personal expenses, clarifies Kumaraswamy

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday clarified that his upcoming trip to the United States is unofficial and he will be travelling on personal expenses.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:40 IST

UP: Fraudsters held for siphoning money off people using...

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Azamgarh Police on Thursday busted a fraudster gang who allegedly withdrew money from people's accounts by compromising with the Aadhaar-enabled payment system using their fingerprint clones.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:21 IST

Sharp fall in AES, JEV cases this year, says Gorakhpur DM

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur city has seen drastic fall in cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV) this year as compared to previous years, authorities have claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:11 IST

Lioness gives birth to four cubs in Etawah safari

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A lioness named Jessica gave birth to four cubs at Etawah lion safari on Thursday, thus bringing cheer to the safari.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:46 IST

Juvenile allegedly molested inside Assam jail

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): A minor boy was allegedly molested inside a central prison here by a convicted prisoner on June 24, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:27 IST

Hyderabad: Called out by netizen, municipal corporation pays...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A municipal corporation in Hyderabad had to pay off a hefty fine imposed by traffic police after a man called out the lapse on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:59 IST

Thunderstorm likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab, says IMD

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:42 IST

Terrorist gunned down in Budgam, search operation underway

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): The body of a terrorist was recovered from the site where an encounter broke out earlier on Friday in Budgam district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 07:28 IST

Lucknow: Drug peddlers beat minor, force acid in his mouth

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Three drug peddlers beat up a minor boy and forced acid in his mouth for not following their orders to bring a narcotic substance, Swaran Singh, Circle Officer Aliganj said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:44 IST

TMC workers block traffic on NH-2 to protest against attack on...

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers blocked traffic on National Highway 2 to protest against an alleged attack on Pandeshwar block TMC president, Naren Chakraborty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:36 IST

Doctors' leave cancelled, new ward set up to tackle AES: Medical...

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 28 (ANI): A new ward had been created in Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College (ANMMC), Gaya to tackle cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), said ANMMC Medical Superintendent Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:20 IST

PM Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister late PV Narasimha Rao on his 98th birth anniversary and called him a "veteran administrator" who "led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history."

Read More
iocl