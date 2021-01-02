Hyderabad Police arrests burglar, recovers property worth Rs 35 lakhs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and recovered gold and silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 35 lakh from his possession.

"The sleuths of Kachiguda Police Station Hyderabad City nabbed an offender and seized intact the stolen property of gold ornaments weighing about 65 tulas, silver ornaments weighing about 55 tulas and net cash of Rs 1,20,000/- all worth of Rs.35,00,000/- from his possession within 12 hours of offense," said Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City.

The accused named Nanda Kusaraju is 29-year-old who started working as a caregiver after changing his identity (Aadhar card) in February 2018. Prior to this, he was a labourer.



On December 31, the accused robbed the home of a disabled patient, who was his employer, after their family went to the hospital.

The police said that Nanda entered the house of the employer -- Vijay Sitharam Kale -- using a duplicate key and stole goods and cash worth Rs 35,00,000.

"The complaint was filed by the homeowner at 01.00 hours of the night of January 1 and soon after the culprit was arrested," Kumar said. (ANI)

