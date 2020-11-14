Hyderabad police arrests habitual offender, seizes property worth Rs 18.5 lakh from him

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Telangana Police on Friday arrested a habitual offender in Hyderabad and seized from his possession cash and gold among other items totalling over Rs 18 lakh.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Hyderabad Police told mediapersons here, said the seized property worth Rs 18,50,000 included 33 tulas of gold ornaments, one bike, and Rs 20,000 in cash.



"Hyderabad Police apprehended one habitual offender named Aftab Ahmad Shaik (39), a fruits vendor, who has been luring gullible people and committing theft of gold ornaments by diverting their attention," said the Commissioner.

As per the police, the offender was involved in cases in various places of Hyderabad Commissionerate, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts since 2007.

"The offender was also convicted in a rape case and was lodged in Kolhapur Jail of Maharashtra," the Commissioner added. (ANI)

